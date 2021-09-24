September 24, 2021

featured segment
Congress Is Considering Two Climate Change Bills. What’s In Them?
Two bills aim to reduce the U.S. carbon footprint. If they pass, it would be Congress’ first major actions on climate change.
11:59
Ice-Hunting Lunar Rover Robot Gets A Landing Site
NASA chose a landing site for its first-ever robotic moon rover, VIPER, slated to launch in 2023 to look for ice near the lunar south pole.
16:41
Behind The Booster Battle
How U.S. agencies with different goals are leading to muddled messaging on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
12:12
Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant To Say Goodbye To Its Radioactive Waste
Decommissioning the nuclear power plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts has been a long, dangerous process.
17:24
Dr. Fauci’s Life Illustrated In A New Book For Kids
A new children’s book revisits the NIH doctor’s childhood and history, with an emphasis on curiosity..
17:25
A Charismatic Match-up Between Two Feathered Friends
Who is more charismatic: the shoebill stork or pigeon? The decision is in your hands.
17:24
