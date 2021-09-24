September 24, 2021

Two bills aim to reduce the U.S. carbon footprint. What’s in them? Plus, how to decommission a nuclear power plant. And the aye-aye and opossum compete for the crown for the final round of the Charismatic Creature Carnival.

Congress Is Considering Two Climate Change Bills. What’s In Them?

Two bills aim to reduce the U.S. carbon footprint. If they pass, it would be Congress’ first major actions on climate change.

