Dr. Fauci’s Life Illustrated In A New Book For Kids
17:24 minutes
Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the subject of a children’s book too: Dr: Fauci: How a Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor. The book takes us back to Fauci’s childhood filled with games of baseball in the streets of Brooklyn, bike rides to deliver medications for his family’s pharmacy, and his long history of asking questions about how the world works.
Author Kate Messner talks to Ira about the surprises she found in Fauci’s life story, the value of showing kids that scientists were once children too, and why curiosity is such an important value to teach children.
Kate Messner is author of Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor. She’s based on Lake Champlain, in New York.
