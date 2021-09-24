 09/24/2021

Dr. Fauci’s Life Illustrated In A New Book For Kids

17:24 minutes

a two page spread in color and illustrated from a book. on the left page is an empty city street with a bus stop with a sign that reads "masks save lives" on the bottom left corner of the page, the text reads "a virus too tiny to see had stopped the whole world in its tracks. where had it come from? why was it spreading so quickly? how could anyone stay safe?" on the right page, is a doctor isolated in a circle. he's writing pn a paper and looking at a computer screen. at the top of the page the text reads "people wanted answers—and at first Dr. fauci simply didn't have them. more and more people got sick. but there had to be a solution." below the image of the doctor are the words in gold and blue large letters "don't get discouraged. think about it carefully. try to work it out."
From “Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner, illustrated by Alexandra Bye

Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the subject of a children’s book too: Dr: Fauci: How a Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor. The book takes us back to Fauci’s childhood filled with games of baseball in the streets of Brooklyn, bike rides to deliver medications for his family’s pharmacy, and his long history of asking questions about how the world works.

Author Kate Messner talks to Ira about the surprises she found in Fauci’s life story, the value of showing kids that scientists were once children too, and why curiosity is such an important value to teach children.

Check out a preview of the new book!

Further Reading

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter!

We'd love to learn more about you! Below are a few demographic questions. This helps us understand how well we're serving/reaching different audiences. All questions are optional.

Segment Guests

Kate Messner

Kate Messner is author of Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor. She’s based on Lake Champlain, in New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Science Comics: A Creative Gateway Into Literacy and STEM

Use student-created comics to summarize learning, report experimental outcomes, and assess prior knowledge.

Read More

Ten Awesome Science Books For Curious Kids

Inspire the budding scientists in your life with science stories and inquiry adventures.

Read More