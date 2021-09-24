A Charismatic Match-up Between Two Feathered Friends

It’s the third and final matchup of this fall’s Charismatic Creature Carnival, our celebration of six overlooked, and often unfairly maligned, species that deserve a chance under the spotlight. Our audience submitted the carnival candidates, but only one will be crowned the very first inductee into the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame.

This week, our match-up is between two fabulous, feathered creatures: the pigeon and the shoebill stork. Defending the pigeon is Elizabeth Carlen, postdoctoral research fellow at Washington University in St. Louis. Representing the shoebill stork is Judith Mirembe, shoebill researcher and chair of Uganda Women Birders based in Kampala, Uganda.

What You Said!

Listeners had a lot to say about last week’s creature showdown between the opossum and aye-aye. Here are some of the extra credit submissions that came with your votes.

Aye-Aye

The only lemur of our carnival, the aye-aye, received a lot of love.

Alice from Kansas City, MO said:

Aye-Aye is the best because he has a long, long, long finger. And that’s why I love him.

Ephraim from Las Vegas, NV sent this voice message about what he loves most about the aye-aye:

I’m voting for the aye-aye because, listen I want to say it’s because of the echolocation thing, but I can’t lie, I love those dumb little eyes, go aye-aye eyes!

Opossum

Ultimately, the opossum came out on top as the most charismatic creature of the week.

Judy from Sag Harbor, NY said:

I’m voting for the opossum because it’s America’s only marsupial, number one. I live on Long Island and opossums eat ticks, so that’s very cool. And it’s got a face that only a mother could love so we’ve got to love them.

Haley from White Bear Lake, MN said:

In addition to their super cute noses, opossums are the heroes to our Minnesota summers, managing our tick populations so we can spend more time camping, fishing, and hiking with fewer bloodsucking pests to worry about.