From Tiny Krill To Concrete Jungles: 2022’s Best Science Books For Kids

The holidays are right around the corner, which means for those who give gifts in December, now is the time to start putting together that shopping list. If you have a young person in your life who loves science, why not expand their library and get a book or two?

Joining Ira to give their recommendation for the best children’s science books of the year—both fiction and nonfiction—are Melissa Stewart, science book author based in Boston, Massachusetts, and Kristina Holzweiss, education technology specialist based on Long Island, New York.

Melissa Stewart’s Picks:

Author of Tree Hole Homes: Daytime Dens and Nighttime Nooks and more science books for children

illustrated cover for children's book featured a close-up of a child's eye with a double helix across the iris, titled The Universe in You: A Microscopic Journey, Caldecott Medalist and Sibert Honoree Jason Chin, creator of Your Place in the UniverseYour Place In The Universe
by Jason Chin

“This new book… starts with a person and it looks at the insides of our bodies: cells, and then molecules and atoms, and then all the way down to quarks and gluons. Jason Chin is really well known for his beautiful, lifelike illustrations, and so this is a book that I think kids will really love.”

book cover featuring a close-up image of a frog's webbed hand on a green leaf, with the words 'footprints across the planet by jennifer swanson'Footprints Across The Planet
by Jennifer Swanson

“It ranges all the way from footprints of some of our favorite animals: from elephants to birds, all the way down to tiny little flies. It also looks at footprints from fossilized dinosaurs.”

Yoshi And The Ocean: A Sea Turtle’s Incredible Journey Home
by Lindsay Moore

“It tells the remarkable story of an injured loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued by some Japanese fishermen… then eventually released with a radio tag, and scientists are able to watch it swimming… all the way back to his home in Australia.”

painted, blocky illustrated book cover featuring a man sitting cross legged and smiling back at reader; the man is holding a computer console attached to an old large tv with pong on the screen, with the text 'Blips on a Screen: How Ralph Baer Invented TV Video Gaming and Launched a Worldwide Obsession written by Kate Hannigan, illustrated by Zachariah Ohora'Blips On A Screen: How Ralph Baer Invented TV Video Gaming And Launched A Worldwide Obsession
by Kate Hannigan

“A book about a Jewish refugee… [who], when TV was first invented, he wanted it to be more interactive, and he had the skills and expertise to figure out how to create those very first video games that have developed into one of the pastimes that kids love more than anything today.”

illustrated cover featuring overlapping built structures like buildings, bridges and highways, with the text 'concrete: from the ground up: lasrissa theule, illustrated by steve light'Concrete: From The Ground Up
by Larissa Theule

Do you have a buddy engineer in your life, or a young person who wonders about the architecture and design in their world? This book covered ancient building designs with modern materials to show readers how concrete has a deeper history than one might think.

painted illustrated book cover featuring a krill in the center, surrounded by a squid, fish, seagull, 3 penguin, various seabirds, and a seal, with the eye of a whale in the background, and the text, 'good eating: the short life of krill, written by Matt Lilley, illustrated by Dan Tavis'Good Eating: The Short Life of Krill
by Matt Lilley

Krill might seem small, but they are a cornerstone in the marine food chain! This book is perfect for ocean-obsessed readers, especially those who have exhausted their interest in megafauna like blue whales and are looking for a new animal to love.

Kristina Holzweiss’s Picks:

Education technology specialist and STEM and makerspace author

illustrated cover featuring a winding road in the background and a black cat looking at the reader in the foreground, and the text 'copycat: nature-inspired design around the world by Christy Hale'Copycat: Nature-Inspired Design Around the World
by Christy Hale

“This book is nature inspired designs… it has photos of nature, and how we have adapted those items in our design.”

painted book cover with a blue background and an orange octopus curved to fit in the bottom of a large O, with the text 'octopuses have zero bones: a counting book about our amazing world; anne richardson, illustrated by andrea antinori'Octopuses Have Zero Bones: A Counting Book About Our Amazing World
by Anne Richardson

“It is not a typical counting book. I would not use this for little kids to learn how to count from one to ten—because as you find out when you go through the book, it doesn’t just talk about numbers one through 10 And but it talks about bigger numbers.”

simple book illustration with middle school-aged children holding signs above their head and in front of their bodies while smiling at the reader, the text on their signs reads 'the first rule of climate club' accompanied by text reading 'this is what change looks like. author or dress coded, Carrie Firestone'The First Rule of Climate Club
by Carrie Firestone

“This book talks about a group of students, and they are activists, and they’re talking about climate change. Not only is it about science and climate, but how relationships build.”

illustrations of nine women on a gridded purple and red background, surrounded the book title 'gamer girls: 25 women who built the video game industry, written by mary kenney, illustrated by salini perera'Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry
by Mary Kenney

“Video games is definitely a hook… any way you can connect something an actual toy, or a game, with a book, I think that’s a really great idea.”

book cover featuring experimentation and crafting tools, including leaves, scissors, strips of paper towels suspended over small bowls with pencils, with the text 'Real outdoor science experiments, 25+ exciting STEAM activities for kids; advanced concepts for ages 8 to 12, by Jenny Ballif'Real Outdoor Science Experiments: 30 Exciting Steam Activities for Kids
by Jenny Ballif

Do your 8- to 12-year-olds have questions about how sinkholes forms, or why leaves change colors in autumn? The great outdoors is a great place to be inspired to experiment.

Segment Guests

Melissa Stewart

Melissa Stewart is a science book author based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kristina Holzweiss

Kristina Holzweiss is an education technology specialist based in Long Island, New York.

