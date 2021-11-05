SciFri Reflects On Three Decades Of Covering Science News

Celebrate 30 Years Of SciFri! This week, Science Friday celebrated 30 years on the air! We are overwhelmed with gratitude for these 30 incredible years of awe-inspiring and honest conversations with scientists, researchers, writers, policy-makers, educators, and experts. And immensely grateful for you, for 30 years of listener calls and questions that have encouraged our curiosity and driven our programming. Sharing our time with you each Friday has been a gift. Thank you! But there is more work to do, more stories to be told, and more research to be explored. Listeners support our work by making donations—big or small. By making a gift, you help us prepare for our future, protect us from uncertainty, and enable us to take risks like launching a new podcast, offering a free event, and providing free educational materials. The need for fact-based science news is undeniable. Make a donation today, celebrate our 30-year history and be a champion of the next 30 years ahead! Your support makes a difference. Thank you,

Thirty years ago this week, on Nov 8, 1991, the first episode of Science Friday aired as part of NPR’s “Talk of the Nation” series. After 30 years, over 9,000 interviews, and several changes of distributors, offices, and studios, the program is still going strong.

In this segment, host and executive producer Ira Flatow and SciFri director Charles Bergquist reminisce about some of the great guests and listener questions they’ve heard over the course of the program—from the very first episode, featuring the late Nobel Laureate Sherwood Rowland talking about the ozone hole, to a young fan helping to celebrate SciFri’s Cephalopod Week with her own ode to an octopus. Plus, moments with Jane Goodall, Sylvia Earle, astronaut Leland Melvin, the late Carl Sagan, and more.

