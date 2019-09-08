A Bird’s-Eye View Of Color
17:28 minutes
This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Jennifer Ackerman’s book ‘The Genius of Birds.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or send us your thoughts on the SciFri VoxPop app.
Birds don’t just see the world from higher up than the rest of us; they also see a whole range of light that we can’t. Researchers have known for decades that birds have a fourth color cone in their eyes that lets them see ultraviolet wavelengths. But as birds use the colors of their feathers to hide from predators or attract mates, how does their extra-dimensional vision influence their plumage? It turns out the feathers of many birds are secretly signaling in the UV spectrum.
So what does a bird look like… to another bird? Ira talks to bird researchers Cassie Stoddard and Allison Shultz about evolution, communication, and feathers.
Plus, learn more about how researchers at the Moore Lab of Zoology at Occidental College in Los Angeles are developing new methods to visualize the unseen spectrum of bird plumage.
Mary Caswell “Cassie” Stoddard is an assistant professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.
Allison Shultz is an assistant curator of Ornithology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. She’s also a Visiting Scholar at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.
