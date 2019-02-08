Practice Makes Perfect: How Birds Learn To Sing

This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Jennifer Ackerman’s book ‘The Genius of Birds.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or send us your thoughts on the SciFri VoxPop app.

When a baby human learns to talk, there’s a predictable pattern of learning: First, they listen to the language spoken around them, then they babble and try to make the same sounds, and then they eventually learn the motor skills to shape that babble into words and meaning.

Researchers who study songbirds know this is also the process by which a baby male zebra finch learns the unique songs that as an adult he will use to mate and defend territory. The same holds true for canaries, nightingales, warblers, and beyond. And for many birds, like humans, the window where they learn their “language” best is a short one that closes early in life.

In fact, bird song is studied closely as an analogy for human speech—an example of sophisticated brain machinery for learning that evolved separately in birds and humans. Jon Sakata, associate professor of biology at McGill University, explains how the babble of baby zebra finches could lead us to a deeper understanding of how the brain produces speech—as well as how and why learning changes over our lifetimes.



Plus, Ira checks in with Book Club captain Christie Taylor about our summer read, Jennifer Ackerman’s The Genius of Birds.

