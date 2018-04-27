Four Billion Years Of Climate Change

It’s not uncommon these days to hear scientists and journalists say that our planet is experiencing record-setting temperatures due to climate change. But they’re talking about a small part of Earth’s history—human history. The story of the earth’s climate contains much more than what human beings have recorded.

It starts 4.56 billion years ago, when our planet developed an atmosphere. Scientists believe at one point that Earth’s atmosphere may have been pink due to a buildup of methane, and at another point it rained for about a million years. That kind of time scale is tough to comprehend. But in their new book, Weather: An Illustrated History, longtime climate reporter Andrew Revkin and co-author Lisa Mechaley track the incredible range of climate history. They condense that history—from the formation of Earth’s early atmosphere to the invention of temperature, the tracking of tornados and the discovery of greenhouse gases—into a digestible timeline of 100 weather-related events. Revkin joins Ira to discuss how climate and human beings have evolved over time, and offers his weather predictions for the year 102,018.