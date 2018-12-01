 01/12/2018

An Ingredient For Life In Our Solar System: Salt

under a microscope, ragged blue crystals
Halite under microscope. Credit: Dr. Queenie Hoi Shan Chan

When meteorites fall to Earth they bring with them a taste of what’s out there in our solar system. For example, two meteorites that landed in 1998, Monahans and Zag, were quite…salty. Each meteorite contained blue salt crystals that the asteroid had picked up along its violent trajectory towards Earth. Now, two decades later, scientists are able to determine where they might have come from and what events most likely brought them here. Queenie Chan, post-doctoral researcher at the Open University in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, joins Ira to discuss what the discovery tells us about the building blocks of our solar system.

a small blue dot on the surface of a tan stone. tweezer pointer on the left to show small size
Blue halite and tweezer tips for scale. Credit: Dr. Queenie Hoi Shan Chan

