A Farewell To Cassini, Our Friend At Saturn

NASA scientists are pouring one out for the Cassini orbiter. On Friday the orbiter completed its final mission: plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere. The craft tasted the atmosphere’s chemical contents, then succumbed to the heat and pressure of the descent.

Cassini wasn’t the first visitor to Saturn, but it’s the first to stay for an extended period. In the 13 years since it arrived, we’ve seen breathtaking photos, puzzling chemistry, and data to indicate astonishing things: the moonlets and propellers of Saturn’s rings, the methane seas of Titan, and the geyser-spewing, ice-covered ocean of Enceladus.

Cassini helped discover more than half a dozen previously unknown moons of Saturn. It gave insights into the planet’s seasons and spin. Plus, it delivered a photo of Earth from Saturn that builds on the legacy of Carl Sagan’s pale blue dot.

But the end of the mission is also the end of an era. Cassini was the last of the “big” probes to other planets, before NASA switched to smaller, more focused, and cost-efficient missions.

Science Friday has covered Cassini since its launch in 1997, and now it’s time to meditate on its end.

Producers Chris Intagliata and Christie Taylor report from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where mission scientists observed the last ping of signal from the orbiter. Plus, Ira talks to project scientist Linda Spilker, JPL senior research scientist Bonnie Buratti, and Jonathan Lunine of the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science about the legacy of the mission, the spectacular science it brought back, and the new mysteries it uncovered.