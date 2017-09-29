This week, NASA and Roscosmos announced that they would cooperate to build a new space station that will bring us closer to the moon. The plan would serve both as a replacement for the aging International Space Station, as well as a potential jumping-off point for extended trips to the moon and beyond.

[NASA is conducting another twin study, with supercomputers.]

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer at FiveThirtyEight.com, joins Ira to talk about the cooperative plan and some of the week’s other stories in science—including an octopus city, trials of nerve stimulation therapy on a man in a vegetative state, and the discovery of unusually-sized rodents on a Pacific island.