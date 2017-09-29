 09/29/2017

A Giant Rat, An Octopus City, And Space Life Beyond The ISS

7:32 minutes

An artist’s rendering of concept for Deep Space Gateway near the moon. Credit: NASA

This week, NASA and Roscosmos announced that they would cooperate to build a new space station that will bring us closer to the moon. The plan would serve both as a replacement for the aging International Space Station, as well as a potential jumping-off point for extended trips to the moon and beyond.

[NASA is conducting another twin study, with supercomputers.]

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer at FiveThirtyEight.com, joins Ira to talk about the cooperative plan and some of the week’s other stories in science—including an octopus city, trials of nerve stimulation therapy on a man in a vegetative state, and the discovery of unusually-sized rodents on a Pacific island.

donate

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Supercomputers In Space, Alternative Cancer Therapies, And A Frozen Fruitcake

NASA is preparing a year-long test to examine how off-the-shelf supercomputers might withstand radiation in space.

Read More

In Frog Versus Dinosaur, This Frog Wins

By analyzing the bite force of frog jaws, researchers determined that an extinct giant frog from Madagascar could have devoured dinos.

Read More