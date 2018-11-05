A Leaning Tower, A Jumping Spider, And Missing Plutonium

The famous Leaning Tower of Pisa has been tipping for centuries, but has managed to withstand weather, wars, and earthquakes. And while it has been stabilized over the years, it turns out that there’s another contributor to its longevity—the soil beneath it. In a study scheduled to be presented at the 16th European Conference in Earthquake Engineering in Greece, researchers from the University of Bristol, UK reported that the height and stiffness of the Tower combined with the softness of the foundation soil beneath it damps out vibrations from seismic activity.

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the tower’s lean and other selected stories from the week in science, including the case of some missing plutonium, a Russian (cuckoo) invasion, and a trained jumping spider.