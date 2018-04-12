A New Planet-Hunter Takes To The Sky

NASA’s Kepler planet-spotting space telescope is close to the end of its life. The instrument is expected to run out of maneuvering fuel in the coming weeks. Fear not, though, planet fans—because a new telescope, named TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), is slated to launch next week.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, gives a look ahead to the launch and some other stories from the week in science, including an experiment hunting for a lighter type of proposed dark matter particle called the axion, the discovery of an enormous new species of ichthyosaur, and efforts to use the rules of quantum physics to create truly random random numbers.