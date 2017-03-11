In 1997, researchers identified an isolated group of orangutans living in Indonesia. There are currently two species of orangutans on the islands, however, individuals from an isolated population didn’t quite seem to fit into the genetic family tree. Now, a team of anthropologists, writing this week in the journal Current Biology, lay out the case that the group of orangutans is actually a third, distinct species.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Ira to talk about that discovery, and other selected short subjects from the week in science, including new results from the XENON search for dark matter, an unusually-sized planet, and a type of eating behavior in species of sea slugs called ‘kleptopredation.’ Plus, researchers discover an unexplained space in the middle of the Great Pyramid.

[A 14,000 year-old discovery emerges from oral history.]