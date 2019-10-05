A ‘Shared Ride’ May Be A Public Burden

Ride-sharing companies sometimes tout their services as a “greener” option, reducing the need for individually-owned personal cars. However, the introduction of “transportation network companies” like Uber and Lyft hasn’t led to an actual decrease in the number of cars on the road—and, in cases where people might have once chosen to walk, bike, or take mass transit, hailing a car instead actually increases car use.

A new study published this week in the journal Science Advances found that in traffic simulations, cars from services like Uber and Lyft are the biggest contributor to growing traffic congestion in San Francisco. Greg Erhardt, a civil engineer at the University of Kentucky and one of the authors of the new study, says that the bulk of the ridership in these companies occurs in urban centers where other types of travel are viable options—and that two-thirds of the rides documented in the study appeared to be “new rides,” that wouldn’t have involved a car had the ride-hailing apps not been in operation. He joins Ira to talk about the pros and cons of network transportation companies and what could be done to make transportation greener.

