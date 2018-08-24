A Squishy Border Dispute, Deep Below Texas And Mexico

In the Southwest, water is at a premium, with every drop in demand from agriculture, industry, and growing populations. The Mexico-Texas border is no exception. Strict rules govern who can take water from the Rio Grande, with each country owing a certain amount of water to the other as the river winds back and forth.

But the surface water isn’t the only liquid in play. Far below the surface, hidden aquifers straddle the border—and the water within them is largely unregulated. Rosario Sanchez of the Texas Water Resources Institute has identified a number of aquifers that aren’t recognized in the international compacts governing the water trade along the border. She joins Ira to discuss her research, along with Zoe Schlanger, environment reporter for Quartz, who has written about the trans-border aquifer problem as part of a collaboration between Quartz and the Texas Observer for a series called Shallow Waters.