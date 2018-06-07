 07/06/2018

Pioneering Western Water Management Strategies

23:09 minutes

a black and white photograph of two men standing next to each other against a rock, one bearded (powell) pointing his finger ahead of him
Powell with Tau-Gu, chief of the Paiutes, overlooking Virgin River in 1873. Credit: National Park Service/Public Domain

In the 19th century, the American West was an arid climate yet to be fully explored. But surveyors like geologist John Wesley Powell, the second director of the United States Geological Society, would chart out the natural wonders that lie beyond the Mississippi. While at the USGS, Powell would lead a project to create the first map of the country to integrate geographical features and some of the first survey expeditions along the snaking Colorado River and Grand Canyon. But he also proposed radical ideas about developing the West that took the climate and ecology into account. One of Powell’s theories stated that the U.S. was divided down the middle along the “100th Meridian”—between the dry West region and moist East. In two recent studies, climatologist Richard Seager and his team confirmed this dividing line. Seager joins Ira to explain how this ecological division has changed due to climate change.

[Pando, one of Earth’s largest living organisms.]

And, John F. Ross, author of the book, The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West, discusses how Powell’s ideas still have relevance in today’s discussions about Western water management strategies.

Explore the views of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River during Powell’s time surveying the American West and his watershed map below. Plus, you can read an excerpt of Ross’ new book here.

a colorful illustrated map of the western united states, which each colored region resembling a section divided off based on watersheds
Powell’s map of the “Arid Region of the United States,” presented to the U.S. Senate in 1890, which offered a new vision of the American West sectioned off by watersheds rather than on traditional political boundaries. Credit: John Ross’ Collection/Public Domain

[Chasing whales through time.]

a black and white photograph of the grand canyon back when it was first explored in the 1800s
Muav side canyon, Grand Canyon. Photo taken during one of Powell’s surveys of the Rocky Mountain Region, around 1871. Credit: John Karl/USGS/Public Domain
a closer view of powell's boat with the chair strapped to it, docked on the shore of the river
The boat “Emma Dean,” named after Powell’s wife. The photograph was taken on his second expedition down the Colorado River in Marble Canyon in 1872. Credit: National Park Service/Public Domain

[Is offshore wind “picking up steam” on Lake Erie?]

a black and white photograph of a boat docked on the shore of the colorado river amidst the sweeping landscape of the canyon
Powell famously strapped an armchair to the deck of the boat “Emma Dean,” while reportedly sailing the rivers. Credit: Elias Olcott Beaman/USGS/Public Domain
an illustrated orange colored panel of the grand canyon, with the canyon winding like snake
The Grand Canyon at the foot of the Toroweap, looking east, illustrated by William Henry Holmes. Featured in “The Tertiary History of the Grand Cañon District,” USGS, 1882. Credit: Library of Congress/Public Domain via WikiCommons

[Drawing Congressional districts is like Sudoku.]

a real photo of the grand canyon with some of the peaks covered in snow on a grey cloudy day
The view just before sunset from Powell Point, a narrow spur on on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park dedicated to John Wesley Powell. Taken on February 10, 2013. Credit: Grand Canyon National Park Service/flickr/CC BY 2.0

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

John F. Ross

John F. Ross is author of The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West (Viking, 2018). He’s based in Bethesda, Maryland.

More From Guest
Richard Seager

Richard Seager is a professor in the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University in Palisades, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Making Summer Travel Plans With Climate Change in Mind

With projections of warmer temperatures and rising sea levels, which tourist destinations should you plan to visit sooner rather than later?

Read More

Can The Great Lakes Stay Great?

The North American Great Lakes are changing under the influence of pollution, invasive species, and climate change. How well will they weather this stress?

Read More