Pioneering Western Water Management Strategies

In the 19th century, the American West was an arid climate yet to be fully explored. But surveyors like geologist John Wesley Powell, the second director of the United States Geological Society, would chart out the natural wonders that lie beyond the Mississippi. While at the USGS, Powell would lead a project to create the first map of the country to integrate geographical features and some of the first survey expeditions along the snaking Colorado River and Grand Canyon. But he also proposed radical ideas about developing the West that took the climate and ecology into account. One of Powell’s theories stated that the U.S. was divided down the middle along the “100th Meridian”—between the dry West region and moist East. In two recent studies, climatologist Richard Seager and his team confirmed this dividing line. Seager joins Ira to explain how this ecological division has changed due to climate change.

And, John F. Ross, author of the book, The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell’s Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West, discusses how Powell’s ideas still have relevance in today’s discussions about Western water management strategies.

Explore the views of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River during Powell’s time surveying the American West and his watershed map below. Plus, you can read an excerpt of Ross’ new book here.

