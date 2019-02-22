 02/22/2019

A Tantalum Bullet For Asteroid Research

6:46 minutes

a blue gloved hand holding a silver-colored bullet
The projectile (bullet) used in the experiment. As this is a flight spare, the shape and the material are all the same as those of onboard Hayabusa2. (Image credit: JAXA)

This week, Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft made contact with the asteroid Ryugu. Plans call for the lander to fire a bullet made of tantalum into the asteroid’s gravelly surface, in hopes of blasting off dust and fragments that could be collected in a sample container for a later return to Earth. Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Ira to talk about the mission to Ryugu and what the team hopes to learn.   

They’ll also chat about new information in the question of what led to the demise of the dinosaurs,  the sequencing of the great white shark genome, and a warning from the FDA not to seek a fountain of youth in transfusions of young blood, in this week’s News Roundup.

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the scientists trying to figure out what happened during the mass extinction that led to the rise of the dinosaurs.
  • While you shouldn’t seek transfusions of young blood to stay youthful, listen to this interview about the cultural significance and business of blood.
  • Meet the team of Indian scientist who were the first to get an orbiter to Mars in one try.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

NASA Loses An Opportunity, And Greenland Takes One

This week, we say goodbye to the rover that turned a 90-day mission into a 14-year journey on the Red Planet.

Read More

Now Presenting, The Nominees For The Next Space Telescope

Four telescope projects have been nominated to be NASA’s next great observatory. But which will take home the coveted award?

Read More