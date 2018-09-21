 09/21/2018

A Tiny Martian Colony, Here On Earth

white dome on barren red landscape with single person in space suit standing in the middle
Credit: Neil Scheibelhut, HI-SEAS, University of Hawaii

Perched on the side of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is an otherworldly experiment—a Mars colony where half a dozen crew members spend eight months living together and simulating life on the Red Planet. The location looks altogether unearthly, with rusty red rock fields that look a lot like the images being sent back from the surface of Mars.

What happens when you jam six people in a 1,200 ft2 habitat for months at a time? Kim Binstead, the principal investigator on the HI-SEAS project and a professor of information and computer sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, joins Ira to give a glimpse of what life is like inside.

inside the dome of Hawaii station, with white walls and computers
Credit: Zak Wilson, HI-SEAS, University of Hawaii

Segment Guests

Kim Binstead

Kim Binsted is the principle investigator of the HI-SEAS project. She’s also a professor of information and computer sciences at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

