A Tiny Training Partner In Your Gut?

Though the ads tell you it’s gotta be the shoes, a new study suggests that elite runners might get an extra performance boost from the microbiome.

Researchers looking at the collection of microbes found in the digestive tracts of marathon runners and other elite athletes say they’ve found a group of microbes that may aid in promoting athletic endurance. The group of microbes, Veillonella, consume lactate generated during exercise and produce proprionate, which appears to enhance performance. Adding the species Veillonella atypica to the guts of mice allowed the mice to perform better on a treadmill test. And infusing the proprionate metabolite back into a mouse’s intestines seemed to create some of the same effects as the bacteria themselves.

The work was published in the journal Nature Medicine. Alex Kostic, one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to discuss the study and its implications for improving human performance.

Further Reading:

Read the full study in Nature Medicine.

Learn more about how the bacteria may help athletes excel.

Dive into more background about the gut bacteria.