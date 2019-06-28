 06/28/2019

A Tiny Training Partner In Your Gut?

10:40 minutes

up close image of multiple pairs of legs of men and women and white people and people of color running down a track
Credit: Shutterstock

Though the ads tell you it’s gotta be the shoes, a new study suggests that elite runners might get an extra performance boost from the microbiome.

Researchers looking at the collection of microbes found in the digestive tracts of marathon runners and other elite athletes say they’ve found a group of microbes that may aid in promoting athletic endurance. The group of microbes, Veillonella, consume lactate generated during exercise and produce proprionate, which appears to enhance performance. Adding the species Veillonella atypica to the guts of mice allowed the mice to perform better on a treadmill test. And infusing the proprionate metabolite back into a mouse’s intestines seemed to create some of the same effects as the bacteria themselves. 

The work was published in the journal Nature Medicine.  Alex Kostic, one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to discuss the study and its implications for improving human performance. 

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Alex Kostic

Alex Kostic is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunobiology at Harvard Medical School and Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, Massachusetts…

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

