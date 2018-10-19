A Turtle By Any Other Name

Travis Thomas is a rookie scientist on the verge of publishing his first paper. He’s about to name two new species of alligator snapping turtle when he’s scooped by Raymond Hoser, an amateur herpetologist who goes by the name, “The Snakeman.” Hoser has named hundreds of animals using methods that some scientists call sloppy. The latest episode of Undiscovered uncovers how an outsider is able to use the scientific communities rules against it. Undiscovered co-host Elah Feder and producer Alexa Lim join Ira for a preview. Subscribe to Undiscovered wherever you get your podcasts.

