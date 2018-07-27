 07/27/2018

Adapt Or Die In The Urban Jungle

30:18 minutes

raccoon sleeping on air conditioner outside
A city raccoon rests on an air conditioner unit. Credit: Shutterstock

If you thought city life was stressful, imagine being a wild animal trying to outlive speeding cars, toxic chemicals and heavy metals, or even the unnaturally bright nights and din of traffic. Why stick around at all? Yet our urban areas still teem with wildlife. Pigeons, mice, lizards, moths, and plants all eke out their livelihoods in sidewalk cracks, subway tunnels, and building ledges (like the raccoon that napped on a skyscraper in Minnesota, as a dramatic example). But how is city living affecting how these organisms evolve?

[The eerie glow of blue ghost fireflies.]

Biologists asking this question are coming back with answers from urban areas all over the world—observing sexual selection gone awry, catfish learning to eat pigeons, an emerging new species of blackbird, birds singing louder and in a higher pitch, lizards with stickier feet, and toxin-tolerant flowers. Even Darwin’s famous finches seem to be evolving in response to human activity in the Galapagos.

Evolutionary biologist Menno Schilthuizen, author of Darwin Comes to Town, tells tales from the front lines of urban evolution research. Read an excerpt of the book here.

Segment Guests

Menno Schilthuizen

Menno Schilthuizen is an evolutionary biologist at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, and author of Darwin Comes To Town: How The Urban Jungle Drives Evolution (Picador, 2018). He’s based in Leiden, Netherlands.

Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Elizabeth Carlen

Elizabeth Carlen is a PhD candidate in biology at Fordham University in New York, New York.

