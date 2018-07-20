A Dangerous Fungal Superbug In Hospitals Worldwide

If you hear the word “superbug,” you’re likely to think about drug-resistant bacteria or even viruses. But in a case that’s been unfolding since 2009, a drug-resistant yeast is increasingly worrying epidemiologists. The yeast, Candida auris, has popped up in 27 countries so far, with 340 cases in the United States. It has a mortality rate of 60 percent.

Unlike other kinds of fungal infection, C. auris seems able to hop from person to person and persists on sterile surfaces. Inconveniently, the yeast’s spores are unusually resilient against standard hospital cleaning solutions. On top of that, it’s already resistant to most of the antifungal drugs in existence—there weren’t many of those to being with.

But even before the emergence of C. auris, yeast and other fungi were already a deadly reality for some. You don’t want to come down with valley fever, a potentially deadly fungal lung infection, for example. And other yeasts in the Candida family are a common culprit in hospital-acquired blood infections.

Science writer Maryn McKenna, who wrote about the rise of Candida auris for Wired, joins Ira and CDC Chief of Mycotic Diseases Tom Chiller to discuss the underestimated risks of fungi and how health systems can combat them.