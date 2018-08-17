After A Bridge Collapse, Questions About Engineering Safety

This Tuesday, a busy highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, suddenly collapsed killing at least 39 people. After the collapse, politicians and safety officials began to trade blame for the structural failure on the bridge, which opened in 1967—but came to carry far more traffic than it had originally been planned to hold.

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the failure and what lessons might be learned from the disaster. They also talk about other stories from the week in science, including a court case involving the pesticide chlorpyrifos, FDA approval of a contraceptive app, and a newly discovered pterosaur found in Utah.