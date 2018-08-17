 08/17/2018

After A Bridge Collapse, Questions About Engineering Safety

7:38 minutes

This Tuesday, a busy highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, suddenly collapsed killing at least 39 people. After the collapse, politicians and safety officials began to trade blame for the structural failure on the bridge, which opened in 1967—but came to carry far more traffic than it had originally been planned to hold.

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the failure and what lessons might be learned from the disaster. They also talk about other stories from the week in science, including a court case involving the pesticide chlorpyrifos,  FDA approval of a contraceptive app, and a newly discovered pterosaur found in Utah.

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is a Senior Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

