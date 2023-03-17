 03/17/2023

How AI Is Changing The Drug Development Pipeline

12:14 minutes

White medical pills and tablets spilling out of a drug bottle. the tablets have 1s and 0s on it, resembling binary computer code
Credit: Shutterstock

Researching and developing new drugs is a notoriously long and expensive process, filled with a lot of trial and error. Before a new drug gets approved scientists must come up with something they think might work in the lab, test it in animals, and then if it passes those hurdles, clinical trials in humans. 

In an effort to smooth out some of the bumps along the road, a growing number of pharma companies are turning to new artificial intelligence tools in the hopes of making the process cheaper and faster. Ira talks with Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review about his reporting on the topic. 

Further Reading

Sign Up For Our Radio Roundup Newsletter

The essential science news headlines delivered to your inbox every week. On Thursday, Ira will send you a note about the science stories that have him captivated—and on Monday, we’ll give you the show highlights.

Subscribe

 

Segment Guests

Will Douglas Heaven

Will Douglas Heaven is the senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review. He’s based in London, England.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Healthcare Is Hard Enough To Get. If You’re A Trans Youth, It’s Even Harder

A new study highlights the variety of barriers that impact trans youth seeking care, from legal obstacles to stigma from doctors.

Read More

Seeking Algorithmic Justice In Policing AI

AI researchers and advocates discuss abolishing facial recognition tech—and why gradual reforms aren’t enough.

Read More