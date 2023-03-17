How AI Is Changing The Drug Development Pipeline

Researching and developing new drugs is a notoriously long and expensive process, filled with a lot of trial and error. Before a new drug gets approved scientists must come up with something they think might work in the lab, test it in animals, and then if it passes those hurdles, clinical trials in humans.

In an effort to smooth out some of the bumps along the road, a growing number of pharma companies are turning to new artificial intelligence tools in the hopes of making the process cheaper and faster. Ira talks with Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review about his reporting on the topic.

Further Reading

Read Will Douglas Heaven’s article in MIT Technology Review : AI is dreaming up drugs that no one has ever seen. Now we’ve got to see if they work.

