This Alaskan Glacier Is Moving 100 Times Faster Than Usual

One of the glaciers on Alaska’s Denali mountain has started to “surge.” The Muldrow Glacier is moving 10-100 times faster than usual, which is about three feet per hour. About 1% of glaciers “surge,” which are short periods where glaciers advance quickly.

Geologist Chad Hults has been on the glacier to study it during this surge period. He talks about how the glacier’s geometry and hydrology contribute to this surge period.

You can listen to the haunting sounds the glacier makes as it moves below. This was recorded on the main stem of the glacier. “It was snow covered, so it is very quiet, but there is constant cracking and booming of the glacier,” says Hults. “And a Pika in the background.”

