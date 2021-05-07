Nature’s Early Warning Signs For A Bad Wildfire Season
9:41 minutes
Last year, California saw a record breaking wildfire season. Nearly 10,000 fires burned over four million acres in the state.
Now, wildfire researcher Craig Clements is investigating natural indicators, like the chamise plant, for clues to predict what this wildfire season might look like. Normally, the wildfire season peaks during the late summer. This year, he’s observed a lower moisture content in these plants, possibly indicating the fire season may begin earlier.
The lack of rain this season has severely impacted our chaparral live fuel moistures. Wow, never seen April fuels look so… dry. No new growth anywhere in this Chamise. April is climatologically the highest live FMC of the season. Very Scary! #CAwx #firedanger pic.twitter.com/clJ92b3DiX
— SJSU FireWeatherLab (@FireWeatherLab) April 3, 2021
Clements joins SciFri to explain how landscape, temperatures, drought, and atmospheric conditions all play a role in wildfire risk.
Craig Clements is a professor and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University in San Jose, California.
