 05/07/2021

Nature’s Early Warning Signs For A Bad Wildfire Season

9:41 minutes

smoke from a fire in the foothills. in the foreground are sunflowers and a tree
Smoke from a fire in the foothills near Gilroy, California, in July 2020. Credit: Lauren Young

Last year, California saw a record breaking wildfire season. Nearly 10,000 fires burned over four million acres in the state. 

Now, wildfire researcher Craig Clements is investigating natural indicators, like the chamise plant, for clues to predict what this wildfire season might look like. Normally, the wildfire season peaks during the late summer. This year, he’s observed a lower moisture content in these plants, possibly indicating the fire season may begin earlier. 

Clements joins SciFri to explain how landscape, temperatures, drought, and atmospheric conditions all play a role in wildfire risk. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Craig Clements

Craig Clements is a professor and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University in San Jose, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

