A See-Through Squid Success Story

Adult octopuses have about 500 million neurons, which is about as many neurons as a dog. Typically, more neurons means a more intelligent and complex creature. But it’s a bit more complicated than that. Unlike dogs, or even humans, octopuses’ neurons aren’t concentrated in their brains—they’re spread out through their bodies and into their arms and suckers, more like a “distributed” mind. (Scientists still haven’t quite figured out exactly why this is.)

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of unanswered cephalopod questions. Now, researchers have successfully bred a line of albino squid that were first engineered using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, creating a see-through squid.

Their unique transparency allows scientists to more easily study their neural structure, and a whole lot more.

SciFri experiences manager Diana Plasker talks with Joshua Rosenthal, senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, an affiliate of University of Chicago, about this see-through squid success story.

