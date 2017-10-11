You may have heard of the land bridge connecting Siberia to North America. For years, researchers believed it was how ancient humans traveled to North America. But over the years, archeologists have sniffed around for other theories. Now, after several decades of mounting evidence, scientists have reached a different consensus. In a study published in the journal Science, researchers outline how the land bridge, known as Beringia, was not the earliest route taken. Instead, it was most likely a coastal route nicknamed the “kelp highway” for its food-rich ecosystem.

[How do we study the ancient Americans?]

Annalee Newitz, tech culture editor for Ars Technica, joins Ira to discuss the evidence it took to bring lead archaeologists to the latest conclusion. Plus, how Bronze Age Russian dog sacrifices hint at an ancient rite of passage for warriors, and how small news outlets can influence public opinion as much as major ones.