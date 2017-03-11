 11/03/2017

A Space Rock Makes An Interstellar Visit

6:41 minutes

trajectory of A/2017 U1 asteroid
This animation shows the path of A/2017 U1, which is an asteroid — or perhaps a comet — as it passed through our inner solar system in September and October 2017. From analysis of its motion, scientists calculate that it probably originated from outside of our solar system.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

On October 19, researchers at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy caught sight of our first ever visitor from outside our solar system. It wasn’t an alien spacecraft, but it was interstellar—a piece of space rock speeding through like a stranger through town. And unlike our own meteorites, which orbit our sun, this object, named A/2017 U1, is a one-time visitor. Meenakshi Wadhwa, director of the Center for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University, joins Ira to discuss how this object could come from a far-off star system and what scientists could have learned while it was here.

Segment Guests

Meenakshi Wadhwa

Meenakshi Wadhwa is director of the Center for Meteorite Studies and professor at the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

