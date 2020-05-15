 05/15/2020

The Origin Of The Feces

a black and white photo of human poop with ruler underneath it
Human coprolite found in burial from archaeological site of Furna do Estrago. Via Wikimedia Commons

The fossil record is littered with countless, interesting things. Ancient bones of giant beasts and the fossils of long-extinct plant life, to name a few. But for some researchers, nothing is more exciting than finding fossilized feces.

These ancient poops are called coprolites, and they’re quite rare. Despite their less-than-glamorous-origins, each one is a gold mine of information about who left it behind. That’s because fecal fossils are a snapshot of the microbiome from which they came. Some researchers say studying these ancient records of diet and bacteria could help us learn about modern problems such as lactose intolerance and gut inflammation. 

Christina Warinner, assistant professor of anthropology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, joins Science Friday producer Kathleen Davis to talk coprolites, and what ancient feces can tell us about our ancestors, and ourselves. 

Segment Guests

Christina Warinner

Christina Warinner is an assistant professor of Anthropology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

