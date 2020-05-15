The Origin Of The Feces

The fossil record is littered with countless, interesting things. Ancient bones of giant beasts and the fossils of long-extinct plant life, to name a few. But for some researchers, nothing is more exciting than finding fossilized feces.

These ancient poops are called coprolites, and they’re quite rare. Despite their less-than-glamorous-origins, each one is a gold mine of information about who left it behind. That’s because fecal fossils are a snapshot of the microbiome from which they came. Some researchers say studying these ancient records of diet and bacteria could help us learn about modern problems such as lactose intolerance and gut inflammation.

Christina Warinner, assistant professor of anthropology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, joins Science Friday producer Kathleen Davis to talk coprolites, and what ancient feces can tell us about our ancestors, and ourselves.

Further Reading

Read more about how researchers are using AI to learn more about our ancestors’ poop, via Smithsonian Magazine.

