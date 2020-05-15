May 15, 2020

featured segment
Fact Check My Feed: Finding The Falsehoods In ‘Plandemic’
Plus, a breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 news, including what we do and don’t know about the virus in semen and coronavirus mutations.
Heard on the Air
10:37
Global Flare-ups Of COVID-19 Hot Spots
Countries that were touted as early successes in “flattening the curve” are seeing flare-ups of COVID-19 outbreaks.
16:49
Koji: The Mold You Want In Your Kitchen
The fluffy white mold has transformed food for centuries—and it’s a perfect tool for culinary experimentation.
11:40
Monitoring Your Pandemic Health, From Your Home
New at-home tests and health monitoring devices may give a new picture of the COVID-19 pandemic.
16:42
Galileo’s Battle Against Science Denial
How Galileo’s fight for science against skeptics is more relevant than ever.
16:18
The Origin Of The Feces
What our ancestors’ feces can tell us about ourselves.
17:15
