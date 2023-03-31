 03/31/2023

The First Fully Mapped Animal Brain Is The Larva Of A Fruit Fly

a colorful brain scan of a fruit fly. there are two main lobes bulbous in shape that are filled with colored little balls, which represent neurons. there are long filaments stringing down from the lobes
The complete set of neurons in an insect brain, which were reconstructed using synapse-resolution electron microscopy. Credit: Johns Hopkins University/University of Cambridge

Understanding how a brain works is one of the most challenging tasks in science. One of the ultimate goals in brain research is to develop brain maps, which catalog which neurons are connected to others, and where. If researchers have a brain map, they can better understand neurological conditions like addiction, and develop more effective treatments. It may even help scientists understand more abstract concepts, like consciousness. 

The catch? Mapping millions, or even billions, of tiny little neurons is an extremely challenging and expensive task. 

But a team of researchers at Johns Hopkins University recently completed a 12-year effort to map the entire brain of a fruit fly larva, which is the size of a grain of salt, and contains 3,000 neurons and 500,00 connections. Their results were published in the journal Science.

Joining guest host Shahla Farzan is the paper’s senior author Joshua Vogelstein, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University. They talk about how exactly his team completed this task, when a human brain map might be completed, and how this could be a meaningful step in understanding how enlightenment works. 

This video moves through cross-sections of the brain to reveal the final reconstructed neurons. Credit: Johns Hopkins University/University of Cambridge

Joshua Vogelstein

Dr. Joshua Vogelstein is an associate professor of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

