 05/05/2023

How To Combat The Antibiotic Resistance Crisis

25:00 minutes

various petri dishes in stacks under blue light. in the center of the image is a stack of yellow glowing plates. the top one reads "mrsa 10/18"
A Petri dish of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria. Credit: CDC/Melissa Dankel/James Gathany

For years scientists have been ringing alarm bells about a global antibiotic resistance crisis. Now hospitals and healthcare facilities face the consequences: In the United States, there are 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections every year, and more than 35,000 people die from these infections.

Bacteria naturally try to outsmart the drugs designed to kill them, which causes treatments to become ineffective over time. While new antibiotics are made to respond to these resistant strains, the bacteria continue to evolve—creating a constant, and costly, cycle. There’s a number of added factors driving the crisis, including antibiotic use in livestock and the general overprescription of antibiotics. About 1 in 3 antibiotic prescriptions in outpatient settings like urgent care or emergency departments are unnecessary.

Scientists are struggling to keep up with the need to replace antibiotics that no longer work. It’s a never ending game of catch up. 

Ira discusses some of the possible solutions to this vexing problem and takes listener questions with Dr. Victor Nizet, faculty lead of the Collaborative to Halt Antibiotic-Resistant Microbes at the University of California San Diego and Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, executive vice chair of medicine at the University of Colorado.

Segment Guests

Victor Nizet

Dr. Victor Nizet is a professor of Pediatrics and Pharmaceutical Science and Faculty Lead in the Collaborative to Halt Antibiotic-Resistant Microbes at the University of California San Diego in San Diego, California.

Eddie Stenehjem

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem is Executive Vice Chair of Medicine at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado.

