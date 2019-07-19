Celebrating Apollo’s ‘Giant Leap’

This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.

July 20, 1969 was a day that changed us forever—the first time humans left footprints on another world. In this segment, Ira Flatow and space historian Andy Chaikin celebrate that history and examine the legacy of the Apollo program.

Apollo ushered in a new age of scientific discovery, with lunar samples that unlocked the history of how the moon and the solar system formed. It accelerated the development of new technologies, like the integrated circuit. And most of all, says Chaikin, it taught us how to work together, to achieve seemingly impossible goals.

We’ve been collecting your thoughts on the legacy of Apollo on the SciFri VoxPop app all week. Here’s what you had to say, kicking off with Bill in Portland, Oregon.

Transcript: Bill: I believe the Apollo program inspired a nation and showed what we could accomplish. Linda: Without the things that were happening back in 1969, with the Vietnam War, that was a great, positive thing for the world and for people to look forward to. Rich: It helped, at least, spur the development of commercial computers. David: I am recording this on a device who existence is a direct result from NASA’s need for tiny electronics. Edna: Heightened curiosity about science. Tom: Freeze-dried foods. Ronnie: I think the Apollo program’s single biggest contribution to society was the photograph of Earth. Tom: That single picture let us know how fragile our planet is, how thin that little atmosphere that envelops the planet is. And what a huge universe we are existing in.

That was Linda in Wisconsin; Rich in BNA; David in Creedmore; Edna in Pennsylvania; Tom in Oakland; Ronnie in Pennsylvania; and Tom in Arkansas.

We’ll also take a look at what comes next for NASA’s historic launchpads. Science Friday producers Alexa Lim and Daniel Peterschmidt went to NASA Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida a few months ago. They got to see how the space agency is upgrading some of its storied launchpads—and leaving others behind.

NASA is currently updating the Apollo-era launchpad 39B, which has seen launches ranging from Apollo to the Space Shuttle. Now, they’re making sure its ready for the biggest rocket ever built: the Space Launch System, which NASA hopes will ferry humans to the moon and deep space beyond.

Meanwhile, less than 10 miles away is Launch Complex 34, the site of the Apollo 1 disaster. It’s officially abandoned—and it shows. The half-century old launchpad resembles a modern-day ruin. Rust is everywhere and large chunks of metal are missing. While it isn’t being physically restored, it is being digitally preserved, thanks to a team at University of South Florida led by Lori Collins. Using extremely precise 3D laser-scanning, they’re preserving the complex and many others like it for future generations.

You can listen to the trip below and read much more about how NASA is also protecting its active launchpads from rising sea levels.

