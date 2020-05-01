Apples have been an important staple of the American diet for centuries, thanks to their hardiness and delicious taste. North America once had 17,000 varieties of domesticated apples, but only about a third still exist today. Across the U.S., volunteer apple detectives are now searching for these lost apple varieties, often on abandoned pioneer-era orchards.

Earlier this month, the Lost Apple Project in Washington state announced a fruitful bounty: Ten varieties of apples found in the Pacific Northwest that had been considered “lost” varieties. These include the Sary Sinap, originally from Turkey, and the Streaked Pippin from New York.

To find these varieties, the researchers used an old school identification process—the partner organization, Temperate Orchard Conservancy, compared the mystery apples to watercolor paintings commissioned by the USDA from the 1800s and early 1900s. It’s a time consuming process, and positive identification can take years.

Joining Ira to talk apple identification are Shaun Shepherd, pomologist at the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Portland, Oregon, and Gayle Volk, plant physiologist at the USDA in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Below, you can see the USDA’s watercolor paintings for the Sary Sinap of Turkey, Butter Sweet of Pennsylvania, and Claribel of Washington, and more! These paintings are still used today by apple detectives like Shaun Shepherd.

