 05/01/2020

The Malus Domestica Detectives

15:12 minutes

watercolor of a bright red apple. below are two views of the apple cut in half
Malus domestica. See more apple varieties below! Credit: USDA Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD

Apples have been an important staple of the American diet for centuries, thanks to their hardiness and delicious taste. North America once had 17,000 varieties of domesticated apples, but only about a third still exist today. Across the U.S., volunteer apple detectives are now searching for these lost apple varieties, often on abandoned pioneer-era orchards. 

Earlier this month, the Lost Apple Project in Washington state announced a fruitful bounty: Ten varieties of apples found in the Pacific Northwest that had been considered “lost” varieties. These include the Sary Sinap, originally from Turkey, and the Streaked Pippin from New York.

To find these varieties, the researchers used an old school identification process—the partner organization, Temperate Orchard Conservancy, compared the mystery apples to watercolor paintings commissioned by the USDA from the 1800s and early 1900s. It’s a time consuming process, and positive identification can take years.

Joining Ira to talk apple identification are Shaun Shepherd, pomologist at the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Portland, Oregon, and Gayle Volk, plant physiologist at the USDA in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Below, you can see the USDA’s watercolor paintings for the Sary Sinap of Turkey, Butter Sweet of Pennsylvania, and Claribel of Washington, and more! These paintings are still used today by apple detectives like Shaun Shepherd.

watercoloring of a yellow apple with speckles of brown. below is the apple cut in half showing its core
Claribel, painted by Deborah Griscom Passmore in 1900. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD
watercoloring of a bright orange and yellow apple that is slightly narrow in shape. below it is shown cut in half, showing its core and seeds
Sary Sinap, painted by Deborah Griscom Passmore in 1900. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD
watercoloring of a creamy, beige apple. below it's sliced in half revealing its core
Butter Sweet of Pennsylvania, painted by Bertha Heiges in 1902. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD
watercoloring of an apple with a purple, greenish skin. below it's shown sliced in half. it reveals pink flesh and its core
Seedling of Surprise, painted by Royal Charles Steadman in 1924. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD

Segment Guests

Shaun Shepherd

Shaun Shepherd is a pomologist with the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Portland, Oregon.

Gayle Volk

Gayle Volk is a research plant physiologist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

