Arctic Wildfires Are Burning An Important Carbon Sink
California wildfires have made national headlines for the last several years, but important—and large—wildfires have also been burning in the forests above the U.S. Canadian border and near the Arctic circle.
A group of researchers wanted to know how these fires affected the northern forests and how this impacted their ability to store carbon. Their results were recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change. Jonathan Wang, an author on that study, discusses what this might mean for future climate change predictions.
Jonathan Wang is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California.
