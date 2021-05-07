 05/07/2021

Arctic Wildfires Are Burning An Important Carbon Sink

7:39 minutes

an aerial view of a stretch of woody forest that is thick in the middle but becomes more sparse going outward
The study focused on wooded peatland and forests like the landscape pictured here near the town of Wrigley in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Credit: Jonathan Wang

California wildfires have made national headlines for the last several years, but important—and large—wildfires have also been burning in the forests above the U.S. Canadian border and near the Arctic circle. 

A group of researchers wanted to know how these fires affected the northern forests and how this impacted their ability to store carbon. Their results were recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change. Jonathan Wang, an author on that study, discusses what this might mean for future climate change predictions. 

Segment Guests

Jonathan Wang

Jonathan Wang is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California.

Segment Transcript

