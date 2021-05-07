May 7, 2021

featured segment
12:01
Weighing COVID-19 Vaccinations For Teens
Pfizer’s vaccine may soon be available to Americans 12 to 15 years old. Plus, climate change models predict faster sea level rise.
9:48
This Computer Won The 2021 American Crossword Puzzle Tournament
A computer program, Dr. Fill, beat the human competition in the 2021 American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in just 49 seconds.
12:08
A Beetle’s Chemical (And Plastic) Romance
3D-printed beetles and some pheromones are helping scientists understand where new insect species come from.
9:41
Nature’s Early Warning Signs For A Bad Wildfire Season
California wildfire researcher Craig Clements explains how landscape and moisture content in plants can give early clues to how smoky a summer might be.
7:39
Arctic Wildfires Are Burning An Important Carbon Sink
Fires in the far north may impact forests’ ability to store carbon.
16:43
Can Woodchips Help The Gulf Of Mexico’s Dead Zone?
Crop scientists are tackling fertilizer runoff with woodchips, bacteria, and a trench.
23:40
Is COVID-19 Herd Immunity Even Possible Anymore?
Between variants and vaccine hesitancy, the U.S. may be a long way from vaccinating our way out of the pandemic.