May 7, 2021

Between variants and vaccine hesitancy, the U.S. may be a long way from vaccinating our way out of the pandemic. Plus, early indicators predict that California’s next wildfire season will be particularly bad. And 3D-printed beetles are helping scientists understand where new insect species come from.

