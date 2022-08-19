The Countdown Begins For Humanity’s Return To The Moon

NASA’s largest and most powerful rocket ever began inching its way to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday night.

Over twelve years in the making, the long-delayed, over-budget Space Launch System rocket is finally nearing its first chance for liftoff at the end of this month. The August 29th targeted launch will mark the beginning of the Artemis program—NASA’s series of missions designed to send humans to the Moon and, eventually, Mars.

The multi-billion dollar orange rocket now stands taller than the Statue of Liberty, resembling a colossal upside-down carrot. Its maiden uncrewed flight will carry a trio of mannequins equipped with radiation sensor vests in preparation for crewed flights slated for 2024. These future missions will be the first to return people to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

NASA named the program Artemis after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology, but humanity’s journey to the Moon will look a bit different this time around. While Apollo focused on American ingenuity and geopolitical power, Artemis embraces a new level of international and commercial partnership. It also plans to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.

Ira talks with Dr. Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist at NASA, about the Artemis generation of space exploration.

Want to follow along? Watch a live broadcast of the event through NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Further Reading

Watch a live broadcast of the event through NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.