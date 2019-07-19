NASA’s Megarocket Bet To Return To The Moon—And Beyond
17:30 minutes
This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.
The Trump administration says it wants to go back to the moon—but how will we get there? You’ve seen the advances in spaceflight from private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. But a big part of the current U.S. plan for returning to the moon involves something called SLS, the Space Launch System—a megarocket assembled from a combination of parts repurposed from the Shuttle program, and new hardware.
John Blevins, deputy chief engineer for the Space Launch System, and Erika Alvarez, lead systems engineer for the Space Launch System Vehicle, join Ira to talk about the rocket’s design, capabilities, and NASA’s plans to use it to go back to the moon and beyond.
View photos from Science Friday’s field trip to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
John Blevins is the deputy chief engineer for NASA’s Space Launch System Program at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Erika Alvarez is lead systems engineer for the Space Launch System Vehicle at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.