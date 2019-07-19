NASA’s Megarocket Bet To Return To The Moon—And Beyond

This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.

The Trump administration says it wants to go back to the moon—but how will we get there? You’ve seen the advances in spaceflight from private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. But a big part of the current U.S. plan for returning to the moon involves something called SLS, the Space Launch System—a megarocket assembled from a combination of parts repurposed from the Shuttle program, and new hardware.

John Blevins, deputy chief engineer for the Space Launch System, and Erika Alvarez, lead systems engineer for the Space Launch System Vehicle, join Ira to talk about the rocket’s design, capabilities, and NASA’s plans to use it to go back to the moon and beyond.

View photos from Science Friday’s field trip to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

