As Legal Pot Proliferates, How Do We Test For Impairment?

Law enforcement officers in Texas are noticing a rise in the number of cannabis-impaired drivers on the roads. The problem is, blood and urine tests take time to process—and they might also detect marijuana ingested days or even weeks prior. People in states legalizing pot want to be assured that stoned drivers will be as easy to catch as drunk ones.

[How older brains could benefit from marijuana.]

Lauren Silverman, the health, science and technology reporter at KERA News in Dallas, Texas, reports on efforts to develop a new kind of breathalyzer to catch pot-impaired drivers in the act. Plus, the secret to cows with climate-neutral burps and farts may be less about what they eat, and more about their inherited gut microbes.