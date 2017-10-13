To The Moon, And…Beyond?

Last week, a meeting of the National Space Council signaled a realignment of the nation’s priorities in space. Where the Obama administration had set its sights on an eventual Mars mission, Vice President Pence instead challenged the space industry to aim for the moon again.

“The President has charged us with laying the foundation for America to maintain a constant commercial, human presence in low-Earth orbit,” the Vice President said. “We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond. The moon will be a steppingstone, a training ground, a venue to strengthen our commercial and international partnerships as we refocus America’s space program toward human space exploration.”

But what will it take to turn that speech into reality? Loren Grush, science writer at The Verge, says that in order to make a moon mission a reality, there will need to be significant changes to budgets and space funding.