 05/25/2018

Ask A Sleep Doctor: The Questions That Keep You Up At Night

34:22 minutes

What’s the difference between being fatigued and sleepy? Do melatonin and other sleeping aids work? And what can you do if you just can’t sleep?

[Did you know that sea turtles navigate using Earth’s magnetic field?]

Neurologist and sleep specialist W. Chris Winter, author of the book The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It, talks about how the brain and body regulate sleep. He also gives ideas for controlling your behavior to improve your “sleep hygiene.” Read an excerpt from the book here. 

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

W. Christopher Winter

W. Chris Winter, M.D. is author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It (Berkley, 2017). He’s a neurologist and sleep specialist based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Consciousness, Chemically-Altered

In his new book, "How to Change Your Mind," Michael Pollan writes about a new revolution in the scientific study of psychedelic drugs.

Read More

City Cyclists Crowdsource The Safest Path

A Pittsburgh cyclist designed a navigation app to help other bikers find the safest roads to travel.

Read More