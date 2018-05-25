Ask A Sleep Doctor: The Questions That Keep You Up At Night

What’s the difference between being fatigued and sleepy? Do melatonin and other sleeping aids work? And what can you do if you just can’t sleep?

[Did you know that sea turtles navigate using Earth’s magnetic field?]

Neurologist and sleep specialist W. Chris Winter, author of the book The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It, talks about how the brain and body regulate sleep. He also gives ideas for controlling your behavior to improve your “sleep hygiene.” Read an excerpt from the book here.