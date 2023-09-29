 09/29/2023

After 7 Years, NASA Gets Its Asteroid Sample

Two men in white shirts lift a blackened space capsule between them in the brown desert against a hazy blue sky
Two recovery specialists transfer the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule to a cradle in the Utah desert on Sept. 24, 2023. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Flickr

About a week ago, space nerds got the delivery of a lifetime: a sample from Bennu, an asteroid soaring through the galaxy, currently about 200 million miles away. The capsule of rocks and dust came courtesy of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx, the first U.S. mission to collect a sample from an asteroid.

Scientists hope it’ll help unveil some of the mysteries of our universe, like how the sun and planets came to exist or how life began. Guest host and musician Dessa talks with Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, about this week in science. They also chat about how antimatter interacts with gravity, the new RSV vaccine for pregnant people, why LED streetlights are turning purple, and how beetles came to dominate all other species, especially ants.

