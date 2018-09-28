A Trip To An Asteroid…And Back

Last week, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, also known as JAXA, landed two rovers on the asteroid Ryugu. The Hayabusa2 mission will explore the surface of the asteroid, blast an impactor into it to study the core, and return to Earth with samples.

Thirteen years earlier, JAXA unsuccessfully tried to land a rover on a different asteroid. For this most recent mission, Hitoshi Kuninaka, Director of Director of the Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center for JAXA and former engineer on the Hayabusa missions, said they “changed the operational philosophy from manual to automation. The release of the robotics fully controlled by onboard computer instead of manual operation from the ground.”

Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist of the Planetary Society, discuss how JAXA engineered these ‘hopping’ rovers and what this will add to our understanding of space science.

Plus, video producer Luke Groskin talks about his visit to a lab where scientists are mixing up recipes for asteroids here on Earth to help researchers test rovers for future missions.