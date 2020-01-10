How Climate Change Is Fanning Australia’s Flames

All eyes have been on Australia in recent weeks as the country’s annual summer fire season has spun out of control with devastating damage to endangered wildlife, homes, farms, indigenous communities, and—as smoke drifts across unburned major metropolitan centers like Sidney and Canberra—air quality.

Vox reporter Umair Irfan and fire scientist Crystal Kolden explain why climate scientists are pointing the finger squarely at climate change for contributing to the fires’ unique size and intensity. They also explain why wildfires are an inescapable part of the planet’s future—while Australia’s politicians are reluctant to let go of the country’s thriving, carbon-emitting coal industry.

Plus, comments from Australian climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, who explains why climate change has heightened the country’s naturally volatile weather patterns to make this the worst fire season in living memory.

