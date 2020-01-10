 01/10/2020

How Climate Change Is Fanning Australia’s Flames

17:29 minutes

a satellite image taken over australia shows the smoke from the fires
An image taken by NOAA-NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite on January 1, 2020, shows the location of the fires. Credit: NOAA/NASA

All eyes have been on Australia in recent weeks as the country’s annual summer fire season has spun out of control with devastating damage to endangered wildlife, homes, farms, indigenous communities, and—as smoke drifts across unburned major metropolitan centers like Sidney and Canberra—air quality. 

Vox reporter Umair Irfan and fire scientist Crystal Kolden explain why climate scientists are pointing the finger squarely at climate change for contributing to the fires’ unique size and intensity. They also explain why wildfires are an inescapable part of the planet’s future—while Australia’s politicians are reluctant to let go of the country’s thriving, carbon-emitting coal industry

Plus, comments from Australian climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, who explains why climate change has heightened the country’s naturally volatile weather patterns to make this the worst fire season in living memory.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Crystal Kolden

Crystal Kolden is an associate professor of Forest Rangeland and Fire Sciences at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick

Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick is a senior research scientist at the Climate Change Research Centre of the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

