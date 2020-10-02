 10/02/2020

Digging For Answers To Avians’ Ancestors

This story is a part of Breakthrough, a short film anthology from Science Friday and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) that follows women working at the forefront of their fields. Learn more and watch the films on BreakthroughFilms.org.

One of the biggest questions in paleontology is figuring out how dinosaurs transitioned into the modern birds we see today—and all of the intermediate steps involved in that process. 

China is becoming one of the latest hotspots for unearthing fossils of these prehistoric birds and bird-like dinosaurs. Paleontologist Jiangmai O’Connor is featured in our second season of ‘Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science,’ a video series profiling scientists and how their lives and work intersect. Here, she discusses her work in China, where she’s spent ten years trying to uncover clues about the diversity of ancient birds by examining their bones and preserved soft tissues, like lungs and ovaries. 

Jingmai O’Connor

Jingmai O’Connor is a senior professor in the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and associate curator of Fossil Reptiles at The Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, Illinois.

