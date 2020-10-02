October 2, 2020

The Science Friday Book Club is back, with ‘New Suns,’ a collection of speculative fiction. Plus, exploring the neuroscience behind why we itch. And following a scientist as she digs up fossils of avian ancestors.

featured segment

Read A Collection Of Science Fiction With The Science Friday Book Club

Join us in exploring the far-out and the familiar with a new speculative fiction collection, edited by Nisi Shawl.

When The Dead Stay With Us

