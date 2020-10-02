October 2, 2020

featured segment
Read A Collection Of Science Fiction With The Science Friday Book Club
Join us in exploring the far-out and the familiar with a new speculative fiction collection, edited by Nisi Shawl.
11:50
President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19
What we might expect from the next few weeks of White House COVID news.
17:06
Fact Check Your Feed: Could A COVID-19 Vaccine Come Out Before Election Day?
During this week’s debate, President Trump made misleading claims about a timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what the experts have to say.
12:15
New Study Shows No Second Chance For Antarctic Ice Shelves
A new study predicting major sea level rise magnifies the need for fundamental changes to forestall catastrophe.
17:22
Ask An Expert: Why Do We Itch?
A professor of molecular and cellular biology explains the neuroscience behind itching and scratching.
17:08
Digging For Answers To Avians’ Ancestors
Paleontologist Jiangmai O’Connor studies prehistoric bird fossils found in China to answer questions about the evolution of dinosaurs and flight.
17:25
