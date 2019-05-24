Beekeeping Tips—From Bees!

For the hobby beekeeper, there’s much to consider when housing your first domestic honey bee colonies—what kind of hive to get, where to put them, where to get your bees, and how to help them survive the winter.

But when left to their own devices, what do the bees themselves prefer? From smaller nests to higher openings, wild honey bees seem to prefer very different conditions from the closely clustered square boxes of traditional beekeeping, according to Cornell University biology professor Thomas Seeley, who details the behavior of wild honey bees in a new book called The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild.

But there are ways to adapt! Seeley joins Ira to explain his theory of “Darwinian beekeeping” as a way to keep bees healthy even in the age of varroa mites and colony collapse.

Plus, apiculturalist Elina L. Niño of the University of California Davis talks about the microbial world of bees, such as whether probiotics could benefit bee health, and how honey bees and bumblebees could be used to distribute beneficial microbes to plants, an idea called ‘apivectoring.’

We’ve also been asking our beekeeping listeners to share their comments, like this one from Ari Benjaminson in Maryland:

I’ve been keeping bees for five years now, and really love it as a hobby. In life, I work in information technology, and working with the bees give me a chance to be outside among living things. It’s very challenging in this climate of known and emerging threats to bee-kind, but Maryland has great beekeeper communities and we help each other out.

We also received this audio dispatch from Kevin Koboldt in St. Louis, Missouri:

Transcript: My name is Kevin Koboldt and I’m from St. Louis Missouri. I started my first beehive last spring. Later in the summer, I did a hive inspection and put my gear away and went back to the house and changed my clothes. While slipping off my pants, I felt something under my shirt. I pulled my shirt up and saw a bee crawling across my stomach. I quickly flicked the bee off and it fell to the carpet. Then, I looked at the bee more closely. Holy cow, it was the queen! Holding my pants up with one hand, I ran downstairs and got a plastic cup. On my return, I brushed the queen into the cup and dashed down the stairs one more time. I ran all the way to the beehive, about a hundred yards, holding the cup in one hand and my pants in the other. I dumped the queen at the entrance and she crawled in. A hive inspection a couple of weeks later showed she and the hive were fine. And that’s my bee story.

Speaking of bee stories, Science Friday host Ira Flatow shares a video he took of a large swarm of bees that invaded 5th Avenue and Times Square in New York City on August 21 last year.

Who corrals swarms like that when they hit the city? For that, we turn to Officer Darren Mays, the department beekeeper for the NYPD. We’ll talk about what it means to be on the bee beat—and about his hives on the roof of the 104th precinct in Queens.

Beekeeping Tips

Want to start keeping your own bees and making honey? These tips, adapted from Thomas Seeley’s book The Lives of Bees, include some basic information to get you started. This is by no means a complete guide to starting your own bee colony. Beekeeping is a complex craft, so it’s best learned by working as an apprentice with an expert. To learn more, you can pick up Seeley’s book or check out this guide to get more detailed information.

Work with bees that are adapted to your location.

For example, if you live in the northeastern United States, then either rear queens from your hardiest survivor colonies or buy queens (or nucleus colonies) produced from stock that has proven itself by thriving in this region despite its long, harsh winters. If you do not want to rear your own queens or you do not have a local queen producer, but you do have wild colonies living in your area, then you can easily get locally adapted stock by capturing swarms produced by the wild colonies. The most efficient way to do so is to set out bait hives. This approach will work best if you live in a place that is not crowded with fellow beekeepers, some of who might be purchasing queens shipped in from far away.

Space your hives as widely as possible.

Wild colonies in forests benefit from wide separation (0.5 miles apart), but of course, such a wide spacing of colonies is impossible for most beekeepers. Fortunately, spacing colonies just 100 – 160 feet apart greatly reduces the likelihood of drifting of drone bees—and probably also worker bees—among colonies and thus, limits the spread of disease.

Minimize the moving of colonies.

Move colonies as rarely as possible, because doing so disrupts many aspects of a colony’s functioning, including brood care, nest thermoregulation, and food collection. Besides the stress of the move itself, there is the need for the foragers to memorize the new landmarks around their hive so each bee can find her way home, and the need for them to learn from scratch the locations of good food sources and handy water sources.

Locate your colonies as far as possible from flowers that are contaminated with insecticides and fungicides.

The greater the separation of colonies from these sources of harmful chemicals, the less often the foragers from your colonies will be exposed to them and will bring them home in the nectar, pollen, and water they collect.

Locate your colonies in places that are surrounded as much as possible by natural areas: wetlands, forests, abandoned fields, moorlands, and the like.

This will help ensure that your colonies have access to diverse sources of pollen and nectar that are not contaminated with insecticides and fungicides, as well as good sources of clean water and propolis.

