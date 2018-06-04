As much as we may be loath to admit it, everybody farts. You might be able to pass your flatulence off on the dog or cat, because they fart too. In fact, most organisms with a fiber-rich diet and the right kind of gut bacteria can develop gas in the digestive system. But not all farts are created equal—some animals don’t have the affinity for flatus, while others use their stench strategically.

Zoologist Dani Rabaiotti and ecologist Nick Caruso discovered this when they set out to write the only book you’ll ever need on the subject: Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence. They join guest host John Dankosky to discuss how this unlikely book of toots came about from a tweet, and how there really is much more to flatology (the study of flatulence) once you get a closer whiff.

