 04/06/2018

The Internet Asks “Does It Fart?” And Science Answers

25:05 minutes

woman waving her hand in front of her face and spraying air freshner
via Giphy

As much as we may be loath to admit it, everybody farts. You might be able to pass your flatulence off on the dog or cat, because they fart too. In fact, most organisms with a fiber-rich diet and the right kind of gut bacteria can develop gas in the digestive system. But not all farts are created equal—some animals don’t have the affinity for flatus, while others use their stench strategically.

[Think bats fly similarly to birds? Think again.]

Zoologist Dani Rabaiotti and ecologist Nick Caruso discovered this when they set out to write the only book you’ll ever need on the subject: Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence. They join guest host John Dankosky to discuss how this unlikely book of toots came about from a tweet, and how there really is much more to flatology (the study of flatulence) once you get a closer whiff.

Quiz time!

Let’s play a little game inspired by Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence, by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti, shall we? Just trust us: It’ll be a gas. 💨

For this game, we’re defining a fart as an expulsion of any gas that comes out the opposite end of a creature’s mouth.

If you still haven’t gotten your fart fix, pick up a copy of Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence, by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti. Thanks for playing! And remember, they who smelt it…

Segment Guests

Dani Rabaiotti

Dani Rabaiotti is the co-author of Does It Fart? and a PhD candidate at the Zoological Society of London

More From Guest
Nick Caruso

Nick Caruso is the co-author of Does It Fart? and a postdoctoral associate in the department of fish and wildlife conservation at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia

More From Guest

